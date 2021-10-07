Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $69.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.02 million and the lowest is $67.80 million. AtriCure posted sales of $54.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,833. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

