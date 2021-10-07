Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. BCE reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in BCE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 46,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,686. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

