Wall Street brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CSX reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,834. CSX has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

