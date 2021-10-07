Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post sales of $142.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $144.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $712.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 318,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 126.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Duluth by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,653. The stock has a market cap of $422.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

