Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.64. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $853.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.61. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

