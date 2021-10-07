Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,866. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

