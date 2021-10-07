Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,866. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.