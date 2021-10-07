Brokerages Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$22.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.04. 166,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,700. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.49 and a 52-week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

