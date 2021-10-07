Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Target Price at $113.60

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

AVAV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 101,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,227. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,842.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $7,299,081. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

