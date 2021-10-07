Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Target Price at GBX 618.43

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

AUTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 583.20 ($7.62). The stock had a trading volume of 609,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 626.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 605.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 43.53. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

