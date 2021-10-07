Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Target Price at GBX 618.43

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

AUTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 583.20 ($7.62). The stock had a trading volume of 609,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 626.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 605.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 43.53. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.