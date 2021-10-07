Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Target Price at GBX 465.17

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of AV stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 398.70 ($5.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,439,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a market cap of £15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 405.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 405.37. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727 in the last three months.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

