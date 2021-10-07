Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) PT at $219.83

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.83.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $205.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.22. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

