Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price at $13.10

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPXGF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.13. 1,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

