Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Target Price at $386.64

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.95. The company had a trading volume of 447,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,715. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

