Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $184.38

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 688,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,366. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

