Brokerages Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target at $142.88

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.88.
TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
TPTX stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $141.30.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
