Brokerages Set Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target at $142.88

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.88.

TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after buying an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

