Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Brookfield Renewable worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

