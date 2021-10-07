Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

BEPC stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $63.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4,095.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 237,552 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 623.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 71,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

