BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $19,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of BRP by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BRP by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in BRP by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BRP by 1,191.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.62.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

