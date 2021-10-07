BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

BSRTF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 20,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

