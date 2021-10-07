BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

BTRS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 457,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,734. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $36,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $23,904,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $3,826,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

