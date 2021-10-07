Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 1,440 Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,478,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

