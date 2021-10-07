Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 35,297 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 268,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.