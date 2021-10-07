Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $765,000 Investment in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.