Bulldog Investors LLP Takes Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 702,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,000. FTAC Hera Acquisition accounts for 1.8% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.65% of FTAC Hera Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,556,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,037,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,750,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

HERA stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

