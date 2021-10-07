Bulldog Investors LLP Takes Position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCOA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at about $2,493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

In other news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $31,744.00.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

