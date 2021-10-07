Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $43.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.87 million and the lowest is $42.06 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $41.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,283. The stock has a market cap of $512.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 78,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.