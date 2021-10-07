C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CCCC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 3,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

