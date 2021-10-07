Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.75. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($6.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

