Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of CHY stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.55.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
