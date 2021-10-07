Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 334 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

