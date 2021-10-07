Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

