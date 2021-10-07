Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $394,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 4,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 499,275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

