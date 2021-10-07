Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Medifast stock opened at $185.81 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.59.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

