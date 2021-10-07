Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,833 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

