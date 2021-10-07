Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 212 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.62. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

