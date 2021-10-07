Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $400,000 Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $162.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

