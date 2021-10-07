Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,915. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 122.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

