Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.
In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE CPT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,915. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 122.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $154.05.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.