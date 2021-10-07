Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,065,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863,692 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.52% of Canadian National Railway worth $3,383,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,141. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.78.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

