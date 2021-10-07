Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.03.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$49.41. 1,434,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$49.56. The firm has a market cap of C$58.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,368,022.31. Insiders sold a total of 123,980 shares of company stock worth $5,502,335 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

