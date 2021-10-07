Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $840,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $41,284,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.