Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.
CP opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $840,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $41,284,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
