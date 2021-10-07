Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in September

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.52 and a 1 year high of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.958 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

