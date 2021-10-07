Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.00. Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of CARA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 538,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a P/E ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

