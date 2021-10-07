Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDLX. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 26,626 shares valued at $2,746,153. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after purchasing an additional 531,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.