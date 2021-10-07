CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $910,169.76 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.06 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,986,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

