Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.
In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CSL traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.49. The company had a trading volume of 262,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,833. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.22. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
