Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,689,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.49. The company had a trading volume of 262,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,833. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.22. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

