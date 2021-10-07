CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CarMax worth $44,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.46.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,030 shares of company stock worth $20,958,901 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 1,422,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

