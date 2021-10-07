Carmignac Gestion Acquires Shares of 9,918,426 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,918,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 1,386,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,227,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

