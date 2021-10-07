Carmignac Gestion Buys 7,341 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.13% of Stryker worth $130,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

