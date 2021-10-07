Carmignac Gestion Makes New $21.34 Million Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,058,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $245,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $3,137,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $4,643,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $5,299,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 57,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,479. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

