Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $285.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of -244.24 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.78 and its 200 day moving average is $299.58. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $2,251,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.